Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 163.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BCC has gained about 36.30% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 21.13%. This means that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.49% so far this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BCC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

