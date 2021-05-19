Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BCC and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 147.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BCC has returned 35.98% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 21.75%. This means that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.43% so far this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to BCC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

