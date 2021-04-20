Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 123.27% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BCC has returned 42.26% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 21.73% on average. This shows that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.28% so far this year, so BCC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to BCC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

