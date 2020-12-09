Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BCC and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 52.62% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BCC has returned about 22.80% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 16.06%. This means that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.61% this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BCC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

