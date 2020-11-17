Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 53.37% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BCC has returned about 16.73% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 15.55% on average. As we can see, Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, BCC is a member of the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.23% so far this year, so BCC is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track BCC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.