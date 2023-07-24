Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.48, while its industry has an average P/E of 25.48. Over the last 12 months, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.10 and as low as 3.13, with a median of 7.70.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BCC's P/B ratio of 1.83. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.47. Within the past 52 weeks, BCC's P/B has been as high as 1.87 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.39.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BCC has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.23.

Finally, our model also underscores that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 5.16. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BCC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.96. BCC's P/CF has been as high as 5.25 and as low as 2.33, with a median of 2.95, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Boise Cascade's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BCC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC)

