Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.12 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.96. Over the past year, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.17 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 6.32.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BCC's P/B ratio of 2.32. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.49. Over the past year, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.06.

Finally, we should also recognize that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 3.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BCC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.15. BCC's P/CF has been as high as 7.61 and as low as 2.86, with a median of 3.67, all within the past year.

Potlatch (PCH) may be another strong Building Products - Wood stock to add to your shortlist. PCH is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, Potlatch has a P/B ratio of 2.25 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.49. For PCH, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.88, as low as 2.05, with a median of 2.29 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Boise Cascade and Potlatch strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BCC and PCH look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.