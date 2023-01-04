Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Boise Cascade (BCC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boise Cascade is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BCC has moved about 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 21.3% on average. This shows that Boise Cascade is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is United Rentals (URI). The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.

For United Rentals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 31.7% so far this year, so BCC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, United Rentals belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #182. The industry has moved -23.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Boise Cascade and United Rentals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.