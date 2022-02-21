Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Boise Cascade (BCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boise Cascade is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BCC has gained about 16% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -14.8%. This means that Boise Cascade is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sterling Construction (STRL). The stock is up 12.2% year-to-date.

In Sterling Construction's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.2% so far this year, so BCC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sterling Construction belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved -3.5% year to date.

Boise Cascade and Sterling Construction could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.