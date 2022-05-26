Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Boise Cascade (BCC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Boise Cascade is one of 105 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BCC has moved about 9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 22.7% on average. This means that Boise Cascade is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Howmet (HWM) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.7%.

The consensus estimate for Howmet's current year EPS has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.4% this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Howmet, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved -3.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boise Cascade and Howmet as they could maintain their solid performance.

