Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Boise Cascade (BCC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boise Cascade is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BCC has returned about 15% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -10.5%. As we can see, Boise Cascade is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sterling Construction (STRL). The stock has returned 1.5% year-to-date.

In Sterling Construction's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.8% so far this year, so BCC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sterling Construction, however, belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved -6.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boise Cascade and Sterling Construction as they could maintain their solid performance.

