Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Boise Cascade (BCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Boise Cascade is a member of our Construction group, which includes 103 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BCC has returned 33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 29.4% on average. This shows that Boise Cascade is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Meritage Homes (MTH). The stock is up 44.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Meritage Homes' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.1% this year, meaning that BCC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Meritage Homes belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +35.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Boise Cascade and Meritage Homes. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.