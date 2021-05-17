Is Boise Cascade (BCC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Boise Cascade (BCC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BCC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.03. BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.07 and as low as 10.16, with a median of 14.07, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BCC's P/B ratio of 2.81. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.94. Over the past 12 months, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.58, with a median of 2.30.

Finally, investors should note that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 7.18. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BCC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 21.18. BCC's P/CF has been as high as 10.20 and as low as 5.64, with a median of 7.36, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boise Cascade's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCC is an impressive value stock right now.

