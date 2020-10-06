Is Boise Cascade (BCC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.41, which compares to its industry's average of 35.68. Over the last 12 months, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.07 and as low as 8.42, with a median of 17.19.

BCC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.40. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BCC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.86. Over the last 12 months, BCC's PEG has been as high as 5.31 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 2.26.

Another notable valuation metric for BCC is its P/B ratio of 2.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.77. Over the past 12 months, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 2.01.

Finally, our model also underscores that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 8.65. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. Within the past 12 months, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 11.82 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 9.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Boise Cascade is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BCC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.