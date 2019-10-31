Is Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. WIFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that WIFI has a P/B ratio of 4.74. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.54. Within the past 52 weeks, WIFI's P/B has been as high as 11.97 and as low as 4.27, with a median of 7.88.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WIFI has a P/S ratio of 1.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.35.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Boingo Wireless's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WIFI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

