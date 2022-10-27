Is Bogota Financial (BSBK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bogota Financial Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bogota Financial Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSBK's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BSBK has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -16.6%. This shows that Bogota Financial Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The stock is up 5.2% year-to-date.

For Associated Banc-Corp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bogota Financial Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.5% so far this year, meaning that BSBK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Associated Banc-Corp falls under the Banks - Midwest industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bogota Financial Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





