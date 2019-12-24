Is BODYCOTE INTL (BYPLF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

BODYCOTE INTL (BYPLF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BYPLF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.23 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.06. Over the past year, BYPLF's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.61 and as low as 13.14, with a median of 14.61.

BYPLF is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BYPLF's industry has an average PEG of 2.90 right now. Over the last 12 months, BYPLF's PEG has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.51.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BODYCOTE INTL is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BYPLF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.