Is Bodycote (BYPLF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bodycote (BYPLF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bodycote is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bodycote is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYPLF's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BYPLF has returned 13.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 12.3% on average. This means that Bodycote is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Constellium (CSTM). The stock is up 14.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Constellium's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bodycote is a member of the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that BYPLF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Constellium falls under the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bodycote and Constellium as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bodycote (BYPLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.