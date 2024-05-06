Is BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 856 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHKLY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BHKLY has moved about 15.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1.4% on average. This means that BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.8%.

For BrightSphere Investment Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BOC Hong Kong Ltd. belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that BHKLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BOC Hong Kong Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.