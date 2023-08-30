News & Insights

Is BNY Mellon Stock Fairly Priced?

August 30, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

BNY Mellon stock (NYSE: BK) has lost 5% YTD as compared to the 15% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $44 per share, it is trading approximately 19% below its fair value of $54 – Trefis’ estimate for BNY Mellon’s valuation

Interestingly, BNY Mellon stock had a Sharpe Ratio of almost zero since early 2017, which is lower than 0.6 for the S&P 500 Index over the same period. This compares with the Sharpe of 1.3 for the Trefis Reinforced Value portfolio. Sharpe is a measure of return per unit of risk, and high-performance portfolios can provide the best of both worlds.

The custody banking giant surpassed the consensus estimates in the second quarter of 2023, with revenues increasing 5% y-o-y to $4.45 billion. It was mainly driven by a 33% jump in the net interest income (NII), partially offset by a 2% drop in the total fee and other income. Notably, total fees and other income contribute around 75% of the top line. The NII was up due to an improvement in the net interest margin from 0.89% to 1.2%. On the flip side, the fee income suffered due to lower investment management & performance fees and a decrease in foreign exchange revenues. In terms of cost, total expenses as a % of revenues slightly declined in the quarter. This led to a 23% rise in the adjusted net income to $1.03 billion. 

The company’s top line grew 8% y-o-y to $8.82 billion in the first half of FY 2023. It was due to a 46% increase in the NII, partially offset by a marginal drop in the total fee and other income. Markedly, total Assets under Custody and administration (AuC/A) gained 9% y-o-y to $46.9 trillion over the same period, while Assets under Management (AuM) decreased 2% y-o-y to $1.91 trillion. Altogether, the adjusted net income increased 26% y-o-y to $1.94 billion. 

Moving forward, we expect the same trend to continue in Q3. Overall, BNY Mellon’s revenues are forecast to touch $17.52 billion in FY2023. Additionally, the adjusted net income margin is likely to improve in the year, leading to an adjusted net income of $3.7 billion. It will likely result in an EPS of $4.80, which coupled with a P/E multiple of just above 11x, will lead to a valuation of $54.

 Returns Aug 2023
MTD [1]		 2023
YTD [1]		 2017-23
Total [2]
 BK Return -4% -5% -8%
 S&P 500 Return -3% 15% 98%
 Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio -5% 29% 564%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 8/28/2023
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

