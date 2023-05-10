Is BNP Paribas (BNPQY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BNP Paribas SA is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 872 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BNP Paribas SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNPQY's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BNPQY has returned 12.7% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.5%. This means that BNP Paribas SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 70.1%.

For Coinbase Global, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 66% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BNP Paribas SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, so BNPQY is performing better in this area.

Coinbase Global, Inc. however, belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved +7% so far this year.

BNP Paribas SA and Coinbase Global, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

