Is BMC (BMCH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is BMC (BMCH). BMCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.40, which compares to its industry's average of 19.46. BMCH's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.85 and as low as 8.50, with a median of 12.62, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that BMCH has a P/CF ratio of 10.36. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BMCH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.07. BMCH's P/CF has been as high as 10.69 and as low as 5.62, with a median of 7.48, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BMC is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BMCH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

