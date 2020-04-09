Is B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY). BMRRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.01, which compares to its industry's average of 17.69. Over the past year, BMRRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.01 and as low as 9.72, with a median of 16.10.

Investors will also notice that BMRRY has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BMRRY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.64. Over the past 52 weeks, BMRRY's PEG has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.34.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BMRRY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

