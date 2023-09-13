Is B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 282 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMRRY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BMRRY has returned about 46.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 9%. This means that B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

American Woodmark (AMWD) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 59.1%.

For American Woodmark, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, so BMRRY is performing better in this area.

American Woodmark, however, belongs to the Furniture industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved -15.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR and American Woodmark. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.