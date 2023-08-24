Is B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMRRY's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BMRRY has returned about 44.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.4% on average. This shows that B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG). The stock is up 43.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 100%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.1% this year, meaning that BMRRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #109. The industry has moved +19.7% so far this year.

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR and Bragg Gaming Group Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

