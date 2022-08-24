Is BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is BlueLinx Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, BlueLinx Holdings had US$291.8m of debt at July 2022, down from US$318.2m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$105.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$186.8m. NYSE:BXC Debt to Equity History August 24th 2022

How Strong Is BlueLinx Holdings' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that BlueLinx Holdings had liabilities of US$305.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$704.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$105.0m as well as receivables valued at US$422.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$482.4m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$709.5m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

BlueLinx Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.38. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.0 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that BlueLinx Holdings has boosted its EBIT by 33%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BlueLinx Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, BlueLinx Holdings recorded free cash flow of 38% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

BlueLinx Holdings's EBIT growth rate suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that BlueLinx Holdings can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with BlueLinx Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

