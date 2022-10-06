Is BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Potentially Undervalued?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine BlueLinx Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is BlueLinx Holdings Worth?

Good news, investors! BlueLinx Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that BlueLinx Holdings’s ratio of 2.02x is below its peer average of 12.03x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. However, given that BlueLinx Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of BlueLinx Holdings look like?

NYSE:BXC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for BlueLinx Holdings, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BXC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BXC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BXC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that BlueLinx Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in BlueLinx Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

