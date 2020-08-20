Is BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is BlueLinx Holdings (BXC). BXC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.91, while its industry has an average P/E of 38.06. Over the past 52 weeks, BXC's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.89 and as low as -102.41, with a median of 9.90.

Finally, we should also recognize that BXC has a P/CF ratio of 5.95. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. Within the past 12 months, BXC's P/CF has been as high as 41,252.96 and as low as -106.31, with a median of 4.72.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in BlueLinx Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BXC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

