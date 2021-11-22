Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is one of 273 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH's full-year earnings has moved 37.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BVH has returned 143% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -5.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 68.6%.

For Caleres Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 87.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.4% so far this year, so BVH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #245. The industry has moved +25.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and Caleres Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.