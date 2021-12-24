Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH's full-year earnings has moved 37.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BVH has returned 159.7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 10.7%. This shows that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Caleres Inc. (CAL). The stock has returned 39.7% year-to-date.

For Caleres Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, meaning that BVH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #166. The industry has moved +17.9% year to date.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and Caleres Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

