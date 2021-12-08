Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH's full-year earnings has moved 37.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BVH has gained about 134.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -10.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Caleres Inc. (CAL). The stock is up 54.4% year-to-date.

For Caleres Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.9% so far this year, so BVH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #233. The industry has moved +22.7% year to date.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and Caleres Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

