Is Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BVH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.58 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.39. BVH's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.93 and as low as 6.10, with a median of 7.92, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BVH has a P/CF ratio of 15.01. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.50. Over the past 52 weeks, BVH's P/CF has been as high as 15.12 and as low as 4.97, with a median of 6.87.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) may be another strong Leisure and Recreation Services stock to add to your shortlist. SEAS is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, SeaWorld Entertainment has a P/B ratio of -13.14 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.15. For SEAS, this valuation metric has been as high as -7.13, as low as -13.69, with a median of -8.74 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bluegreen Vacations and SeaWorld Entertainment are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BVH and SEAS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

