Is Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 282 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BVH has gained about 46.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 13.9% on average. This means that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Marriott International (MAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.2%.

Over the past three months, Marriott International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.7% this year, meaning that BVH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Marriott International falls under the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #123. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.5%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and Marriott International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

