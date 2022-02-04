Is Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Blue Star Foods Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSFC's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BSFC has returned 38% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -1.1%. This means that Blue Star Foods Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Flowers Foods (FLO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4%.

Over the past three months, Flowers Foods' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blue Star Foods Corp. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.1% so far this year, so BSFC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Flowers Foods is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blue Star Foods Corp. and Flowers Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

