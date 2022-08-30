Is Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Blue Bird Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2022, Blue Bird had US$213.6m of debt, up from US$169.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$26.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$187.1m. NasdaqGM:BLBD Debt to Equity History August 30th 2022

How Strong Is Blue Bird's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Blue Bird had liabilities of US$186.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$254.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$26.5m in cash and US$13.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$401.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$385.3m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Blue Bird can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Blue Bird had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 4.9%, to US$735m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Blue Bird had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$16m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$101m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Blue Bird is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

