Is Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Blue Bird (BLBD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Blue Bird is one of 119 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BLBD has moved about 145.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Blue Bird is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BorgWarner (BWA). The stock has returned 14.8% year-to-date.

In BorgWarner's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blue Bird belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.3% so far this year, so BLBD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BorgWarner, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 61-stock industry is ranked #105. The industry has moved +4.1% so far this year.

Blue Bird and BorgWarner could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

