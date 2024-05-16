Is Blue Bird (BLBD) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Blue Bird (BLBD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Blue Bird is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BLBD has moved about 96.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -13.3%. This means that Blue Bird is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is General Motors (GM). The stock is up 26.6% year-to-date.

In General Motors' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blue Bird belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.9% so far this year, meaning that BLBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. General Motors is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Blue Bird and General Motors as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

