Is Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Blue Apron Holdings is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APRN's full-year earnings has moved 9.65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that APRN has returned about 57.45% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -10.84% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Blue Apron Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, APRN belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.70% this year, meaning that APRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on APRN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

