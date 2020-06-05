Is Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Blue Apron Holdings (APRN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blue Apron Holdings is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APRN's full-year earnings has moved 9.65% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, APRN has gained about 67.78% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 10.51%. This shows that Blue Apron Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, APRN belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.13% so far this year, so APRN is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to APRN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.