Is Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Blue Apron Holdings is one of 174 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APRN's full-year earnings has moved 9.65% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, APRN has gained about 29.64% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -16.39%. This means that Blue Apron Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, APRN is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.07% this year, meaning that APRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on APRN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.