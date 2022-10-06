Is Blucora (BCOR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Blucora (BCOR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blucora is one of 334 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blucora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCOR's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BCOR has gained about 21.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 30% on average. This means that Blucora is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, GEE Group Inc. (JOB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.3%.

For GEE Group Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blucora belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 189 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 47.1% so far this year, so BCOR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, GEE Group Inc. belongs to the Staffing Firms industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved -22.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blucora and GEE Group Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.





