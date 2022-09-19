Is Blucora (BCOR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Blucora (BCOR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Blucora is one of 327 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Blucora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCOR's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BCOR has gained about 11.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 26.8%. This means that Blucora is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Harte-Hanks (HHS). The stock is up 60% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Harte-Hanks' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blucora belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 43.2% so far this year, meaning that BCOR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Harte-Hanks belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved -31.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blucora and Harte-Hanks as they could maintain their solid performance.





