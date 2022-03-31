Is Blucora (BCOR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Blucora (BCOR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Blucora is one of 305 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blucora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCOR's full-year earnings has moved 22.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BCOR has gained about 14.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 10.2% on average. As we can see, Blucora is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Clean Harbors (CLH) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.9%.

The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors' current year EPS has increased 21% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Blucora is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 158 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 21.6% so far this year, meaning that BCOR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Clean Harbors, however, belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved -3.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Blucora and Clean Harbors. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

