Is Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Potentially Undervalued?

While Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Bloomin' Brands’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Bloomin' Brands Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 21.53x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 16.89x, which means if you buy Bloomin' Brands today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Bloomin' Brands should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bloomin' Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Bloomin' Brands?

NasdaqGS:BLMN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bloomin' Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BLMN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BLMN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BLMN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BLMN, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bloomin' Brands.

If you are no longer interested in Bloomin' Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

