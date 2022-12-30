Is Block Stock Getting Chopped?

Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek explains why Block (NYSE: SQ) stock is on his chopping block going into 2023. There is increased competition, macro-factors, and distractions that are leading Zane to think about selling this once high-flying stock.

