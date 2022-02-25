Is Block a Buy and Hold Forever After Its Q4 Earnings Beat?

In this video, I will go over Block's (NYSE: SQ) Q4 earnings report and touch on a couple of points it raised during the call. I was expecting a good quarter from the company, as I mentioned in my Q4 preview piece. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

The company reported total net revenue of $4.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 29% year over year (YOY), beating estimates of $3.98 billion.

Excluding Bitcoin, total net revenue in the third quarter was $2.12 billion, up 51% YOY.

Bitcoin revenue was $1.96 billion, up 12% YOY, and Bitcoin gross profit was only $46 million.

Cash App was the most downloaded finance app in the U.S. in 2021 and the No. 4 most downloaded app overall in the U.S. in 2021 on iOS.

There were more than 44 million monthly transacting actives on Cash App at the end of the quarter, an increase of 22% YOY.

Gross profit was $1.18 billion, up 47% YOY and up 50% on a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis (which is a better comparison to show how the long-term trend will continue).

Seller gross profit grew 54% YOY to $657 million and 32% on a two-year CAGR basis.

Cash App gross profit grew 37% YOY to $518 million and 90% on a two-year CAGR basis.

Square gross profit in markets outside the U.S. grew 60% to $62 million. They expect to continue to grow outside of the United States by offering their products to more markets and through mergers and acquisitions. Afterpay, which has 35% of its consumer base outside of the U.S., will certainly help with that.

Regarding Afterpay, gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 54% YOY, and revenue grew 53% in the second half of 2021. Afterpay had more than 122,000 annual active merchants, up 64% YOY, and more than 19 million annual active consumers, up 47% YOY. For the full year 2021, Afterpay delivered $19.7 billion in GMV, up 74% YOY.

Jack Dorsey mentioned during the call that the goal for Cash App is for it to handle all your finances.

