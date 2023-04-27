Is Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 873 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXSL's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BXSL has returned about 14% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 1.1% on average. This means that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 75.2%.

In UWM Holdings Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, so BXSL is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, UWM Holdings Corporation belongs to the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #199. The industry has moved +4.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and UWM Holdings Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

