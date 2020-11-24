Is Blackstone Group IncThe (BX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Blackstone Group IncThe (BX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BX and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Blackstone Group IncThe is one of 895 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 20.73% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BX has gained about 5.67% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 6.56%. This shows that Blackstone Group IncThe is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BX is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.08% so far this year, meaning that BX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

BX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Blackstone Group IncThe (BX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.