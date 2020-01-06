Is Blackstone Group Inc/The (BX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Blackstone Group Inc/The (BX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Blackstone Group Inc/The is one of 846 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 0.64% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BX has gained about 0.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have about 0% on average. As we can see, Blackstone Group Inc/The is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, BX is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.10% so far this year, so BX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

