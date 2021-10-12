Is Blackstone (BX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Blackstone (BX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Blackstone is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 908 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 3.39% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BX has moved about 76.73% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20.41% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Blackstone is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BX belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.47% this year, meaning that BX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.